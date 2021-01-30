THE National Eisteddfod is postponing the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod for another year until 2022.
It was due to take place in Tregaron, Ceredigion.
Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn, leader of Ceredigion and cabinet member with responsibility for the Welsh Language, said, “We support the Eisteddfod on their difficult decision to postpone the Eisteddfod for another year.
“It will be strange not to work towards and attend the Eisteddfod on the first week of August this year again. However, everyone's health and safety is the main priority.
“Organising or preparing to compete and attend the Eisteddfod is a big task. With all the planning that needs to be done, it is not practically possible to carry them out this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Ceredigion when it is safe to do so.”
For further information, go to the Eisteddfod’s website, www.eisteddfod.wales