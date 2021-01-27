A GOODWICK man has denied driving under the influence of drugs and also the possession of cannabis and cocaine.
Police stopped Sam Godfrey Rowe's Seat Alhambra in Maesgwynne Lane, Fishguard, on August 31.
Rowe, of Stop and Call, subsequently appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 26.
He was charged with driving with Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid and cocaine in his blood, both of which exceeded the legal limit.
He was also charged with possession of three grammes of cannabis and one gramme of cocaine in Fishguard on the same date.
The 37-year-old entered not guilty pleas to all four offences.
A trial date was set for March 11 at Llanelli Magistrates Court.
Rowe was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.