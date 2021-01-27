A WOMAN who was stopped while driving through Dinas Cross with drugs in her system has lost her licence for a year.
Julie Ann Smith's Toyota Aygo was stopped in the village on August 29.
The 55-year-old was found to have Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by product, in her blood above the legal limit.
Smith, of Picton Mews Montpelier Bristol, admitted the offence when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 26.
Magistrates took her guilty plea into account and fined her £120. She must also pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
The total of £239 must be paid at the sum of £20 a month.