THE first of two films showcasing inspirational community woodlands is now available to view on You Tube thanks to a north Pembrokeshire Project.
Cwm Arian's, Growing Better Connections (GBC) project has created the films as a response to Covid restrictions.
GBC had to cancel its the Community Woodland Conference due to Covid-19 so has created two films instead.
Each film focuses on the amazing, social, environmental, and economic benefits of community-based woodlands. The first film sets the scene, explaining the whys and wherefores of community woodlands.
It showcases inspiring Welsh projects involved in woodland enterprise including Longwood Community Wood and The Skyline Project. It also introduces the viewer to sources of help and funding via Llais y Goedwig the community woodland organisation in Wales.
"We hope that this film will empower groups in the GBC project area and beyond, to either start the journey of creating a community woodland, or find out how to get involved with an existing woodland project," said a spokesperson for the project.
For more information, visit www.cwmarian.org.uk/gbc or search for Growing Better Connections on You Tube.