THE car park at Clunderwen Train Station has received a facelift as part of a multi-million-pound improvement project by Transport for Wales.
The Clunderwen car park was one of the first in Wales to benefit from the project. It has seen 22 new standard spaces created as well as three new motorcycle and one new accessible space, while another accessible space relined
The improvements have also seen new safety bollards and information boards installed.
"We know how important parking is to our customers, which is why we've made a key commitment to deliver additional parking across the network," said project manager for Transport for Wales Cristian Lewis.
"These quick wins in some of the key smaller communities we serve will really help make those stations a more attractive option when considering using public transport.
"We've also just started work on initial feasibility studies to develop more wide-ranging car park expansion proposals at other priority stations around the network."