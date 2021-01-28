POLICE are asking the public for information on an incident of damage at a historic monument in the Fishguard.
A monument at the Old Fort, the 18th century fort that played an important role in the last invasion of Britain, has been damaged by fire.
Police said that the incident happened last year, around October 1.
Poloice put out an appeal this week and asked anybody with any information that may help with their enquiries, to contact PC Martin at Haverfordwest Police Station quoting the reference: DPP/0025/22/01/2021/01/C.