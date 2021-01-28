A 24-year-old man damaged a police cell while under a suspended sentence order for previous offences, magistrates have been told.
Morgan Poole of Colley Court, Monkton, caused the damage to Cell L3 at Haverfordwest Police Station on July 21.
He admitted the offence when appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, January 26 and was ordered to pay a fine of £80, compensation of £100, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34.
A suspended sentence had previously been imposed by the court in April 2019 for offences of drinking and driving, assaulting an emergency worker, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and criminal damage.
The court decided not to activate the suspended sentence order on the grounds that it would be unjust to do so as Poole had a 'realistic prospect' of rehabilitation and was due to start work.
He admitted the breach and was fined a further £50.