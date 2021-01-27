THIS year’s Royal Welsh Show has been called off.

A statement released today on its website said: “Our team continues to work in partnership with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to ensure the event sector has a strong voice.

“However current restrictions, as set out in the ‘Coronavirus Control Plan’ and the various Alert Levels mean that it is impossible to hold large events this summer.

“Any restrictions on numbers and the associated 2 metre social distancing rules are major barriers to the viability of events, such as the Royal Welsh Show. That said our staff, trustees and the whole Society are committed to ensuring the showground is event ready when rules allow.

“Despite the postponement of the Royal Welsh Show, the Society is committed to exploring every opportunity to host smaller Covid-compliant events during the summer and it is our ambition to host a bumper winter fair, before returning to a new normality in 2022.

“Further announcements will be made later in the Spring, when a better understanding of the pandemic and restrictions is available.

“The last year has been a challenge for us all and we are so thankful for your continued support. Our team is working hard to ensure we protect the future of the society for the next generation.”

Chief executive Steve Hughson added: “We continue to work alongside the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to create a road map for the safe re-opening of events.

“Our events are central to the rural economy and way of life and mean so much to members, exhibitors, traders and visitors and we fully understand the responsibility on all of us to ensure we deliver our events as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Despite these challenges the Society has stepped forward to support our local community by providing free facilities for a Covid testing centre and a mass vaccination centre.”