A PEMBROKE Dock boxing club has welcomed the Bluestone Foundation into the ring.
The foundation's community fund, through Pavs, is delighted to be supporting the town's Dockers ABC through a £2,000 donation to the club.
Dockers ABC is a non-profit community boxing and fitness club which runs classes for children and ladies, as well as training for mixed boxing.
The club is led by Carl Keane and a team of seven volunteers.
The club has outgrown its current premises so there are plans to move to a bigger location and introduce new activities, including those for complete beginners, as well as increasing the junior classes.
The donation from the Bluestone Foundation will support this move by funding movable punch bags, stands and junior boxing gloves and pads.
Carl said: "The funding we received from Bluestone was much appreciated to help purchase essential equipment for our juniors, that will help them progress and develop their skills for the future.
Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone, added: "We are delighted to support such a fantastic local community fitness group.
"Dockers ABC do such brilliant work supporting the community in Pembroke Dock, helping to keep so many young people and adults fit and well.
"We really hope that the donation helps Dockers ABC utilise the extra space of their new home."
