An application for staff accommodation for a Saundersfoot hotel and spa will be decided after the community council sees revised plans.
Andrew Evans, owner of St Brides Spa Hotel, applied to build a two-storey extension, along with modernisation of the existing building, at Coed-derw, St Brides Hill, and turn into 18 self-contained studio rooms.
Mr Evans told members of the National Park’s development management committee that the accommodation would “exclusively” be for staff of the hotel, and a Section 106 agreement to ensure that could be made.
He added it would provide “high standard, safe, dedicated staff accommodation.”
Revised plans, with a reduction in size of the extension and a movement away from neighbours, were presented to the committee on Wednesday, January 27 with planning officers still having concerns about its “sheer scale.”
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park member Dr Madeleine Havard called for the decision on the plan be delayed until Saundersfoot Community Council had sight of the revised plans, having objected to the initial proposal, and this was approved by others.
The application was recommended for refusal by planning officers but was considered by the committee at the request of chairman Cllr Reg Owen, who said it was “because of the significant commercial importance of the hotel to Saundersfoot and the possible need for accommodation for the number of workers there.”