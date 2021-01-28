Did you know only three per cent of the population in Wales donates blood - and new donors are always needed.
So why not do something amazing today and become a blood donor?
If you are fit and well, you can book to donate at: Pill Social Centre, Milford Haven on either Thursday, February 4 or Friday February 5 or Haverfordwest Rugby Club on Thursday, February 25 and Friday February 26. Blood donation is classed as essential travel.
To check your eligibility and register, please visit https://www.welsh-blood.org.uk