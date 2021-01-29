With more people working from home, applications for extra working or living space will become more likely a member of the National Park’s development management committee has said.
The committee met on Wednesday (January 27) and one application for consideration was on the agenda due to a community council objection raising concerns about why it was needed.
Approval was given for a rear extension, front porch along with a new double garage and summer house at Rhydyfferm near St Nicholas, north Pembrokeshire.
Cllr Di Clements said that more people were working from home and this meant more space was needed to accommodate them so a summer house on top of a garage could be an ideal space.
“I think we will see more and more of these applications,” she added.
Pencaer Community Council’s objection included reference to the potential for the new building to be turned into a dwelling in future.
“It is recognised that concerns would be raised to the use of the detached building as a new dwelling and therefore a condition is imposed to ensure that it remains ancillary to the existing dwelling,” a planning report states.