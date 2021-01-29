MORE than a little extra support for a big local fundraising event and community heroes is being offered by Tesco Express in Tenby and Saundersfoot.
Both stores are holding bumper raffles in aid of the TenFoot Swim which is due to take place in the summer.
And they are also asking for nominations of those who has stepped up and gone above and beyond for their friends, neighbours and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each store will choose its own community hero, and the winner will be rewarded with a £100 gift card to spend in any Tesco store.
Nominations can be left in the comment boxes at the front of the stores, or emailed to the address on the information notices.
The hampers of goodies worth more than £80 will boost the fundraising of the TenFoot Swim organisation, which has raised over £65,000 to date for charities and good causes.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic, but this year’s 5km sea swim between Tenby and Saundersfoot has been scheduled for July 3.
The raffles will be drawn on February 28, which is also the closing date for the community hero nominations.
