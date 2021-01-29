TENBY Camera Club started the new year by joining forces with the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales for a brilliant presentation by Dr Julian Cremona.

Entitled The Rocky Shores of Pembrokeshire, the talk was a superb insight into this temperate environment of special biodiversity.

Pembrokeshire is one of the best examples of this, having small sheltered coves and rough Atlantic exposed beaches, and many excellent photographs illustrated its abundance of wildlife, and the diversity and intricacy of these creatures.

It was a perfectly pitched explanation of the ecosystem found here and the relationships between the many organisms both microscopic to large. Many excellent photographs illustrated the diversity and intricacy of these creatures.

Julian explained with humour and detail how to explore the rock pools - even in winter - to find vast numbers of species from limpets and barnacles to seaweeds and lichens.

He also outlined some of the photographic techniques he uses, including lighting, camera settings and photo stacking.

Tides, tidal zones and waves are fundamental to the diversity and abundance of wildlife around Pembrokeshire.

This fragile but expansive ecosystem is full of strange species and Julian brought them to his audience through images, and his description of their life cycles.

Who knew limpets use a tongue bristling with tiny teeth to scrape food off rocks and into their mouths and that dog whelks drill into the limpets to eat them?

This presentation was held by Tenby Camera Club to raise funds for the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales. This was done by charging guests - many from the local wildlife groups - for a Zoom seat and by donations, and raised £307.

On January 14, the club held its second open competition, when one of Wales’ most experienced judges, Jenny Hibbert, was tasked with assessing, scoring and critiquing 70 images from 19 photographers.

Genres included wildlife, architecture, landscapes, street and creatives, and the superb standard of work was shown by nine entries being awarded the maximum 20 points.

In first place was Jan Sullivan and a stunning Oystercatcher image, The Cockle Picker. In second place was Ali Rees with Carefree, while Dave Bundock was third with Gentoo Penguins, Falkland Islands.

New members are still being accepted for Tenby Camera Club's remaining talks and competitions which run up to May, with a reduced rate of £12.50. See tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org