A PEMBROKESHIRE shellfish exporter whose fire post Brexit shipment was devalued by around £7,000 after delays on both sides of the channel has said her second shipment ran a little more smoothly.

However, she says that the demands of Brexit paperwork mean that she will have to set up a mobile office with internet capability.

Nerys Edwards runs Syren Shellfish, a family business that has been exporting shellfish caught off the Pembrokeshire coast for three generations.

Her fist post Brexit shipment; £48,000 of live shellfish was held up in Portsmouth for three days and then for a further seven hours in Caen.

Nerys said that everything went through smoothly on the British side but the shipment was held up on the French side. She could not find out what the problem was despite repeatedly resending paperwork.

It finally made the markets in Spain but the delays meant a loss of around £7,000.

Nerys said that her second run went more smoothly but the volume of paperwork meant that the shipment was only 15 minutes away from deadline by the time everything had gone through.

By working with her Spanish customer's import agent in France Nerys was able to iron out the bumps in the process.

"We discovered that they (French customs) do not accept handwritten invoices, even if all relevant information is on them," she said.

"He also made it clear that they required paperwork at least 12 hours before the lorry boards the ferry."

The second shipment boarded the ferry with no delay. However there as still a delay of more than three hours in France.

"We are hoping that as traffic increases this delay becomes shorter," said Nerys.

She said that, because of the timescales involved, she now needs to create a mobile office with an internet hook up.

"This will enable me to produce labels for the shellfish boxes, to print off the catch certificates and health certificates for the load," she said.

"Because of timings I need to be able to scan and email a copy of all documents

to our export declarations team, and our customer's import declarations team from the quayside.

"When we finished [for the second shipment] we were only 15 minutes off our deadline."

Nerys had previously said that it didn't matter what side of the Brexit debate people had voted for; Brexit has happened and 'we have to cope'.