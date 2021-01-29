THE world's largest wildlife survey gets underway today, Friday January 29.

Last year, over half a million people took part in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch, counting almost eight million birds over a three-day period.

Even more are expected to join in today and over this weekend, with people's fondness for and awareness of our feathered friends growing during lockdown.

Since it first began 42 years ago, the Big Garden Birdwatch has not only given the wildlife charity an astonishing insight into how our garden wildlife is faring but has also helped the public forge a stronger connection with the nature on their doorsteps.

This year’s event takes place today, tomorrow and Sunday - January 29 to 31.

The public is asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or balcony then send their results to the RSPB.

Only count the birds that land, not those flying over, and record the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

Once you have recorded the birds that make a visit, submit your results online at rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

*Those without a garden can still get involved on social media.

The RSPB is inviting people to join in for a weekend of live action with some special guests, quizzes, how-to guides, wildlife question and answers sessions and live cams. Guests include Chris Peckham and Megan McCubbin, Deborah Meaden, Miranda Krestovnikoff and Simon Mayo.

Watch it all on YouTube from 9am on Saturday January 30 at http://bit.ly/BGBWLiveSat