AS prominent British performers such as Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Joss Stone and Bob Geldof call for the UK government to make future touring in Europe easier for musicians, a Pembrokeshire venue has said that the mountain of paperwork faced by EU musicians playing in the UK is also having an adverse effect.

Burnetts Hill Chapel holds popular music nights, set in the restored chapel in Martletwy.

Should Covid-regulations allow it the chapel has musicians from Italy and France among the bands pre-booked for the second half of this year.

However, the organisers have said that post-Brexit paperwork is putting performers off.

"Brexit is another issue we have to contend with," said Keith Johnson, one of the Burnetts Hill organisers.

"Many of our performers come from Europe and Ireland and they are now faced with having to obtain work permits and wade through mountains of British red tape before they can perform here.

"Some have expressed doubt whether it's worth the hassle, which just adds another layer of uncertainty to future programming."

The movement of musicians post-Brexit was highlighted by some of Britain's most prominent performers in an open letter to The Times last week.

The likes of Sting and Sir Simon Rattle urged the UK government to negotiate travel concessions for British musicians touring in Europe.

"The deal done with the EU has a gaping hole where the promised free movement for musicians should be," sad the letter.

"Everyone on a European music tour will now need costly work permits for many countries they visit and a mountain of paperwork for their equipment."

The Musicians Union is also calling for an all-encompassing musicians' passport that would last a minimum of two years; be free or cheap; cover all EU member states and would cover road crew and technicians as well as performers.

"Most musicians and performers rely on touring and performing in the European Union to make a living," said the union.

So far a petition it set up on change.org has reached more than 116,400 signatures.