PAYING for parking in Pembrokeshire is being made more coronavirus safe as further parking machines across the county are being enabled to accept card payments.
Another 25 machines are being upgraded or converted to accept payment by card with new machines also installed across the county.
The additional car parks where new machines are being installed are Milford Haven Robert Street and Market Square; Pembroke South Quay and Long Entry; Pembroke Dock, Lower Meyrick Street, Haverfordwest multi-storey, Newport Long Street, Fishguard West Street and Parc y Shwt and Goodwick Station Hill.
Pembrokeshire County Council is also currently working on a pay by phone and pay by app solution for parking in the county. More details on this are expected in the coming weeks.
"During the pandemic more and more people are asking that we move away from cash, said Cllr Phil Baker, the council's cabinet member for infrastructure.
"So the council is continuing to upgrade Pay and Display machines to accept cashless options.
"Customers have been requesting cashless options to pay for parking and the provision for cashless at the machine or pay by phone will further add to the flexibility of payment options available."
