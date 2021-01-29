END of life patients, their families and carers have benefitted from complementary therapy self-help tool kits consisting of aromatherapy-based creams, inhalers and roll-on blends thanks to Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Pavs.

Paul Sartori was awarded a £2,478 grant from the Supporting Community Action Fund coordinated by Pavs.

This paved the way for a different approach in the delivery of the complementary therapy support delivered by the team at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, with the complementary therapy team developing self-help tool kits and delivering them to clients in Pembrokeshire.

The award also covered the cost of developing new skills and training for the team, including volunteers and new marketing materials for the service.

Heather Green, complementary therapy team coordinator, developed the project as a response to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project focuses on delivering alternative therapies that are specific for the client and can be administered by the client, helping individuals to continue to self-isolate but access support.

A telephone assessment enables the team to identify the best form of help and discussions form the basis for supplying the self-help tool kit.

These products in the kit are tailor-made for individual clients to assist with a range of symptoms from anxiety and poor sleep or to help energise and combat fatigue.

"We are so grateful for the support we have had from the Pavs grant, enabling the complementary therapy service to support our clients in a variety of different ways during this pandemic", said Heather.

"Our hands-on therapies and close contact services have been restricted but our patients and carers have been able to use aromatherapy based products especially made up by our qualified therapists to help promote wellbeing and relaxation."

One client who uses the roller-ball blend to help her sleep said:

"I have been very happy using the relaxation pulse point roller ball every night before bed. It seems to slow me down and it is definitely doing something for me".

Another client uses the aroma stick inhaler during the night upon waking: "It works wonders – keeps my mind from working – helps me get back to sleep," she said.

Judith Williams, grants coordinator for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home said:

"We are delighted, and very grateful to the Supporting Community Action Fund team for awarding a grant for this project. Grants of this nature are essential, particularly at this time where other funds are hard to come by," said

For more information patients or carers can phone Paul Sartori's complementary therapy health and wellbeing advice line.

This is a free service for adults living with a life-limiting condition and for their carers. Phone 07917 074300, or visit www.paulsartori.org for more information.