More than 80 Pembrokeshire sports clubs and groups have received more than £130,000 in financial support in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
To date, 85 clubs in Pembrokeshire have benefited from the Be Active Wales Fund is a £4million fund, which has been made possible through money Sport Wales receives from Welsh Government and the National Lottery.
Clarbeston Road AFC has recently been awarded more than £4,500 to enable the purchase of portable floodlights.
The lights will be used on the club's numerous pitches, and will give much-needed flexibility in working with smaller groups when current restrictions ease.
The Be Active Wales Fund remains open for applications, with two strands: Protect and Progress.
The Protect element aims to help clubs or groups who are at immediate financial risk and need assistance in covering ongoing costs such as rent and utilities, due to lost income.
The Progress element looks to support long-term sustainability, with funding available to help tackle inequality, create long-term solutions and take a more innovative approach.
For more information, contact Alan Jones or Lois Hilling via sport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or visit the Be Active Wales Fund section of the Sport Wales website at sport.wales/beactivewalesfund