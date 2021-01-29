Pembrokeshire County Council, supported by Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing team, executed a warrant to seize noise-making equipment from a property in Picton Road on Wednesday.
The resident of the property had failed to heed warnings from environmental health department officers to reduce the excessive volume at which music was being played.
The council investigated and was satisfied that the noise was excessive. This resulted in the serving of a noise abatement notice.
Further incidents of noise nuisance were reported by local residents following the serving of the notice. Investigations confirmed that the noise levels continued to give rise to statutory nuisance as Both the council and Dyfed-Powys Police are urging people to be respectful to tehir neighbours at this extremely difficult time when more of us are having to remain at home.
Examples of items that may be taken away during a seizure are: stereos; speakers; computers; games consoles; televisions; DVD players; musical instruments; CDs; DVDs; compressors and/or DIY equipment.