WELSH Government minister for economy and transport, Ken Skates, has written to the UK Government saying that action must be taken to mitigate the disproportionate impact of Brexit on Welsh ports.

As previously reported in the Western Telegraph, Pembrokeshire's ports are feeling the hit of hauliers avoiding the 'land bridge' between the Republic of Ireland and the continent.

Stena Line said earlier this month that the volume of freight travelling on the Fishguard to Rosslare route was down around 70 percent on the same time last year.

Some of this was due to Pre-Christmas stockpiling while the Irish travel ban in force at the time impacted on passenger numbers, but the impact of Brexit was also clear.

At the time the company said it was reviewing its sailings and schedules and 'may reduce some sailings on a temporary basis'. The late crossing to Ireland was cancelled in early January with the company only running one sailing every 24 hours instead of two.

Although the reduction in sailings was only forecast to last four days it has been in place for all of January. The company has not answered questions on how long the reduced timetable will run for, but evening sailings are currently included in its timetable for February.

Mr Skates said that hauliers and businesses trading between GB and the EU were facing significant bureaucratic pressures which effected Welsh ports disproportionately and action must be taken.

The unwillingness to use the land bridge, the fact that more ferries are being put on routes direct from the EU to Ireland and that freight traffic which used to travel between Wales and Northern Ireland, via the Republic of Ireland, is now rerouting through the north of England or Scotland direct to Northern Ireland is all having an effect on diminishing freight levels coming through Welsh ports.

"The Welsh Government is committed to doing what we can to help businesses navigate and become confident with new border processes which have resulted from the choices the UK Government made about how to leave the EU," said Mr Skates.

"These processes are not teething troubles – they are the permanent consequence of the UK Government's choices.

"The systems involved are the responsibility of the UK Government and we need to see detailed support and training to make sure businesses and hauliers are confident using new border processes to keep goods moving as efficiently and effectively as possible.

"Reports of the loss of the Northern Ireland freight transit represents a concern that the processes which UK Government have put in place are not sufficient to prevent disruption to traffic between Northern Ireland and Wales, which is unacceptable.

"I have written today to the UK Government to ask what their plan is for reversing this consistent reduction in Welsh ports. They must also outline how they propose to compensate those communities most impacted by the policy approach they have chosen.

"Welsh ports are the quickest and most efficient route between Ireland and the UK, and onward to the EU. I call on the UK Government to take action now to ensure these strategically important routes and the communities which depend on them are supported and protected."