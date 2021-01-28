A final – unspecified – price has been agreed for the council’s purchase of part of Haverfordwest town centre.

A delegated decision report has been published outlining the final approval to the purchase price for Riverside Shopping Centre, Wilkinson’s Store and Perrotts Road car park.

Following a cabinet decision in November, called in for further scrutiny on December 14, it was agreed that the site be bought following the completion of 'further due diligence' which according to the published decision has now been done.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister, director of community services Dr Steven Jones and director of resources Jon Haswell will make the delegated decision, dated January 26.

Technical due diligence works carried out since November 30 include surveying six vacant units for ‘worst case scenario’ for full refurbishment with varying sizes and costs, with the report adding “'minimal works to bring to a standard whereby they could be rented' is needed.

The report adds that the cost to remedy a fault in the bypass operation identified by a 'petrol interceptor survey' and a foul drainage survey shows minimal costs to rectify.

An initial environmental survey has identified ways to reduce the development’s carbon emissions and pollution with improvements in heating systems, air condition, lighting, thermal elements, windows and the installation of energy metering considered but not yet costed.

Planning considerations including flood zones and the conservation of the River Cleddau as well as repairs to the footbridge, for which existing tenants have been paying a service charge to management agent Colliers, are included.

“The additional information from the further due diligence work and the implications upon cost are summarised in Appendix A,” which is classed as exempt information and not included in the public report.

There is grant funding of £2.675million is available dependent on delivery of a wider regeneration project but the agreement to purchase the shopping centre does not mean the wider plan would be approved, the report adds.