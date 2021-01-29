NEARLY 40,000 people in the Hywel Dda health board area have now received the coronavirus vaccine since the start of the vaccination programme.
A total of 39,257 people in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire - representing 10.1 per cent of the population – have been vaccinated according to the latest figures released by health officials.
In the priority groups, 2,326 care home residents have been vaccinated (85.7 per cent); 2,684 care home workers (76.8 per cent); 13,672 aged 80 and over (60.2 per cent) and 14.410 health and social care staff (68.6 per cent).
Other priority groups or unallocated total - 6,165.
County by county figures:
- Carmarthenshire 17,677 (9.4 per cent)
- Ceredigion 7,459 (10.3 per cent)
- Pembrokeshire 12,414 (9.9 per cent)
- Other 1,707 - unallocated to county or staff working in but living outside of the three counties