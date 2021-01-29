No new cases of coronavirus have been in recorded in Ceredigion according to today’s Public Health Wales figures (Friday, January 29).

In the three counties of Hywel Dda health board a total of 69 cases are included in the latest figures – 42 in Carmarthenshire and 27 in Pembrokeshire.

In Wales, 546 new cases have been confirmed and 29 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales in now 190,940, with 4,695 deaths.

Seven more deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with a total of 356 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties now totals 14,346 – 9,713 in Carmarthenshire, 3,016 in Pembrokeshire and 1,617 in Ceredigion.

There have been tests 13,228 carried out since the last report.

Across Wales 362,253 have received a first dose of covid-19 vaccine and 717 the second dose, with PHW adding that these figures are a daily snapshot and data entry a time of reporting is incomplete so the number vaccinated will be higher.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 39,257 vaccinations up to January 28 – 17,677 in Carmarthenshire, 12,414 in Pembrokeshire and 7,459 in Ceredigion.

A further 1,707 were given to council or health board staff working in the area but living elsewhere.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We are increasingly confident in the data which is showing a consistent downward trend in the numbers of positive cases in Wales.

“However, the number of cases is still high, and this is placing extreme pressure on our NHS Wales hospitals.

“This is a crucial time. We must ensure that we stick to the rules over the next few weeks so that the number of cases continues to reduce and that hospitals can start to recover, while the vaccination programme is underway to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“The UK variant of Coronavirus prevalent in many parts of Wales is up to 70 per cent more transmissible, and as reported last week there is evidence which suggests that it may lead to a higher risk of death than the non-variant. It is therefore vital that everyone continues to remain vigilant, by staying at home and sticking to the rules. This way we will avoid adding to the pressure on hospitals and will keep people safe.

“It is important to remember that all current variants of COVID-19 are still spreading and can cause severe illness and death. Therefore it is important to stay at home, and to reduce opportunities for spread by keeping your distance, washing hands regularly, and covering your face.

“All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.

“Public Health Wales is working closely with the Welsh Government as they deploy Coronavirus vaccinations through local health boards. Welsh Government is leading on the deployment of the vaccine in Wales.

“We have been alerted to a number of increasingly sophisticated ‘scam’ emails in circulation claiming to be from the NHS which purport to offer appointments for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines currently can’t be bought privately in the UK. Do not share any of your personal information. Correspondence will only come from your health board, and your vaccination will be free.

“Vaccinating the adult population of Wales, to protect people from severe disease, is a significant task, and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone. The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time, and everyone – including those who have been vaccinated – must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe.

“Members of the public should not phone your GP, pharmacy or hospital asking when they will get a vaccine. When someone is in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine, they will be invited to attend a dedicated clinic which will have been set up to ensure patient safety and that of the healthcare professionals.

“UK nationals returning home from travel abroad must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 3 days before departure.

“Under current UK COVID-19 restrictions, you must stay at home. You must not leave home or travel, including internationally, unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.