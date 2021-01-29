SUCCESSFUL Pembrokeshire Football League club Hakin United has secured the future of its home ground for generations to come, with the purchase of The Observatory Field site.

The Club has been supported by the Building Communities Trust, with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, to secure the site for the benefit of the local community.

The Vikings are ranked as the league’s most successful club, having won the division one title a record 19 times since 1945, as well as the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup a record 11 times.

They remain the current champions after this season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and look forward to returning to a home they can now officially call their own.

“The Club trustees and committee are excited to announce that, following significant work over recent months, the Club has completed the purchase of The Observatory Field site,” said a club statement.

“Many thanks to the Hubberston and Hakin Invest Local Forum, The National Lottery Community Fund, Buildng Communities Trust Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council, without whom the purchase of The Observatory Field site would have been impossible to achieve.

“The Club thanks Chris Tansey and its trustees, Jim Yeomans, Patrick Wheeler, Alan Chase, Lance Rutherford for their work in securing the purchase. Thanks too to Gareth Lewis and Price and Kelway solicitors, known to many in football circles, for making the purchase a painless process.

“Having occupied ‘The Obs’ for so many years, to know that the site has been secured for the club, and community at large, for future generations fills all involved with a great sense of pride and achievement.

"We always regarded The Obs as home and, now, it really is.

“We thank all involved in the club, past, present and future, for all that they have done, and will do, to make Hakin Utd the club that it is today and strives to be in the future. A special mention also for the sorely missed Mr. Alan Roach for his decades of dedication.”