OCCUPANCY in Penally Camp is down to 40 per cent of its peak, with around four asylum seekers a week so far being moved out to alternative accommodation by the Home Office.

The gradual move of residents follows the statement by Immigration Minister Chris Philp that it is intended to move all the men from the camp into ‘suitable dispersed accommodation as soon as reasonably practical’.

But the Home Office is not responding to closure calls from both inside and outside the camp or acknowledgement of claims of poor conditions.

Some 115 men are understood to be currently living in the former Ministry of Defence facility.

In addition to the 20 asylum seekers who were moved out following the intervention of a law firm, others have been able to leave the camp because they had a secure address in the UK, while the Home Office have also moved other residents who they felt were vulnerable.

But one resident was told by a Home Office representative this week that there are no plans to shut the facility down.

At a virtual press conference yesterday, Thursday January 28, the man – one of the 10 per cent of residents who speaks English – said that the representative who visited the camp this week was unable to give him satisfactory answers.

“Their primary excuse is Covid in all questions,” he said.

Although men are sleeping six to a room and are only required to wear masks when in queues for food, the resident said that the first time he had seen hand sanitiser in four months was when it was handed out before the Home Office visitor arrived.

The company Clearsprings, which is providing the camp facilities on behalf of the Home Office, made a £5.4 million profit last year, said Patrick Connellan of Stand Up to Racism West Wales, who arranged the conference.

Former resident, Kenan, said:

“Clearsprings is being given a huge amount of money but they are not spending it on our wellbeing. “They are providing very very poor conditions.”

The mental health of many of the asylum seekers is impacted by the conditions in camp, he confirmed.

“They are impatient, they have lost their hope, they don’t know what will happen to them – will they be deported or sent to other accommodation?"

He added: “Many of us have stayed in prisons and military camps and being in a military camp now brings back bad memories."

Kenan said the majority of men who leave the camp were doing so via two ways - 'their solicitors have a good case or there are medical reports'.

Vicky Moller is amongst many Pembrokeshire residents who are offering support to the asylum seekers said that there had been offers of alternative accommodation in the county, but ‘we are just ignored’.

“We could do it so much more intelligently and humanely," she said. "There is so much generosity."

Speaking after the meeting, Patrick Connellan commented: "The UK Government should be utterly ashamed of their actions.

"!'m just astounded at how the Home Office has made all of this so difficult for everybody.

"Putting vulnerable people, who have already suffered so much, in prison-like camps with very poor support for their physical and mental well-being; putting in charge the overpaid and totally incomptent management company Clearsprings Ready Homes and then deciding, without a clear plan, to disperse these men to where, we don't know, looks like nothing more than political propaganda to create as much division and misery as is possible."

An independent inspection of the camp is due to be carried out to gather evidence for the Home Office and people are being asked to make comments

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19041640.penally-camp-inspection-local-stakeholders-urged-contribute-information/