FRESH concerns have again been raised over the safety of the A478 on the north Pembrokeshire border following the latest accident.

The road was completely closed just before Christmas after a lorry careered through the hedge, down a steep embankment and ended up on its side in a field.

It is the latest in a string of accident on the stretch off the A478 from Ridgeway roundabout in Cardigan, down towards the Pembrokeshire county boundary and the problems have been discussed once again by Cardigan town council.

Cllr Shan Williams said: “With the lorry going over the edge being the latest incident, is there anything we can do to get the trunk road agency to do something either to widen it or put in barriers?”

Cllr Catrin Miles said that the road did not come under the trunk road agency’s remit but was the responsibility of the county council.

“I have had numerous meetings about this and it seems there is an accident here nearly every month,” she said.

“The road is down for resurfacing this year but in the meantime the speed limit needs to be looked at, certainly, and investigations into why vehicles are coming off the road there.

“It’s a miracle and also a great surprise that no-one has been seriously hurt.

“The houses down there have many problems with vehicles passing much too quickly."