COMMERCIAL IT equipment from Pembrokeshire's Puffin Produce Ltd has found a good home.

The Haverfordwest-based fresh produce company has donated eight laptops through the Business2Schools initiative.

They have been gratefully received by students at Queen Elizabeth High School in Carmarthen, which is currently the only Welsh school to have signed up to the initiative so far.

Founded in 2019, Business2Schools is a charity and was established to connect businesses with primary and secondary schools so that pupils can benefit from both cutting edge technology and highquality furniture that is no longer needed.

There are more than 900 schools in the UK registered to receive donations from the charity and over the last year the charity has taken and re-distributed over £10mworth of furniture and tech to schools throughout the UK.

Queen Elizabeth High School's business manager, Nigel Cooke, said:“Finances are very tight for schools these days and there are a lot of funding challenges, therefore any donations are gratefully received.

"We are fortunate that Business2Schools is a charity and this generous donation by Puffin Produce will support our students and their live-streaming.”

The school's headteacher, Dave Williams, said: “With the closure of schools during the Covid-19 crisis, having access to the internet has been essential to facilitate home schooling.

"However, it’s been a real struggle for many of our students as they either do not have a laptop or have been live streaming via a mobile phone.

"Twenty four per cent of our students have access to the Free School Meal scheme, and these laptops will be given to a number of families who need support, providing our students with the facilities they so desperately need.”

Jonathon James, IT executive at Puffin Produce explained: “Our operation at Puffin Produce requires use of the latest IT equipment, and during a recent technology upgrade we also needed to upgrade

some of our commercial laptops.

"This is where Business2Schools came in, as their initiative ensures that anything a business doesn’t want any more, such as old IT infrastructure, is instead offered to schools for a second life.”

Jonathon continued: “We had eight spare laptops sitting on a shelf and despite the fact they were a couple of years old, they were still fully functional and offered a high specification that is probably beyond the reach of a normal school IT budget.+

"After reconditioning and removing the hard drive they were ideal for what the school required them for.”

that our old equipment is going to a worthy cause, and we’re also teaching children about sustainability. It really is a win-win situation.”

Once a school registers with the Business2Schools scheme, they will be linked with an inventory of donated equipment and can select and accept the items that suit their particular needs.

For further details on Business2Schools visit: www.business2schools.com