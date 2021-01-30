Aldi and Lidl have released a range of new products available for bargain prices in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday.

Here is a rounded-up of some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

LIDL

In the middle of Lidl this week the supermarket chain has been hit by Six Nations fever and is focusing on the annual tournament with a range of rugby-inspired products available at bargain prices.

These include:

Western Telegraph: Authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ England Rugby Shirt (Lidl)Authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ England Rugby Shirt (Lidl)

Wear your nation's colours with pride, this authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ England Rugby Shirt is available in Lidl for £12.99.

Western Telegraph: Authentic Originals Scotland Rugby Hoodie. (Lidl)Authentic Originals Scotland Rugby Hoodie. (Lidl)

Stay warm as you watch Scotland's opener against England in this authentic Originals Scotland Rugby Hoodie. Available for £14.99.

Western Telegraph: Authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ Wales Rugby Shirt. (Lidl)Authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ Wales Rugby Shirt. (Lidl)

With 100% cotton shirt with heavyweight, durable twill cotton collar and placket this authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ Wales Rugby Shirt is available for £12.99.

Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.

Aldi

With more time to complete the odd jobs around the house during lockdown Aldi have you covered, the supermarket is focused on DIY products this week.

These include:

Western Telegraph: Abru Loft Ladder (Aldi)Abru Loft Ladder (Aldi)

This sturdy Abru Loft Ladder neatly stores into your roof ready for when you need it. Avalaible online for £52.99.

Western Telegraph: Rugged 20,100 mAh Powerbank (Aldi)Rugged 20,100 mAh Powerbank (Aldi)

This supercharged Powerbank by Reka works just as hard as you do, available in Aldi for £29.99.

Western Telegraph: Ferrex Jack Hammer (Aldi)Ferrex Jack Hammer (Aldi)

Tear through concrete, tiles and masonry with this powerful, 1700W heavy duty Ferrex Jack Hammer. Available at Aldi for £99.99.

Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.​