Sophie Hinchliffe, or Mrs Hinch, as she’s known by her 3.6 million Instagram followers, recently gave fans a sneak peak into her famous cleaning cupboard via her Instagram story.
Showcasing here favourite branded cleaning products fans noticed that these products could end up costing up to £51 per year.
Luckily for Mrs Hinch and her army of followers, budget supermarket chain Aldi swooped in to save the day and make a clean home more affordable.
Aldi predicted that by swapping branded products for their own brand, Mrs Hinch could save over £96 per year.
Aldi products offer a major saving on price, with the Aldi equivalent costing less than £18 per year to stock up on- based on needing six over 12 months - compared to up to up to £51 for the branded equivalent.
According to Aldi, even just changing from Fairy Non-Bio Pods (£8.50 at Sainsburys, 40 washes) to two tubs of Aldi’s Almat Triple Chamber Non-Bio Laundry Sachets (£2.99, 20 washes) saves you almost 30%, proving that even one swap can save you counting the pennies on your hard-earned cash each year.
Acording to Aldi's calculations, buying branded products will set you back £172.80 every ear.
If you want to keep your home in pristine condition for a fraction of the cost, Aldi products could save you nearly £100 per year on your cleaning products.
