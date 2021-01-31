As the nation enters the second month of lockdown people are looking for new things to keep them occupied.
With boxset watch lists exhausted online quizzes have enjoyed a mini revival from the first lockdown.
But with so much effort going into them the first time around we may be struggling to keep friends and family interested.
The easiest way to keep participants on side is by lacing your home made quiz with some fun and quirky questions.
If you’ve been enjoying some trivia nights while social distancing measures are in place and want to keep the activity going, these funny and often unbelievable quiz questions are just the ticket.
Questions
1. What is the most common colour of toilet paper in France?
2. If you dug a hole through the centre of the earth starting from Wellington in New Zealand, which European country would you end up in?
3. Henry VIII introduced which tax in England in 1535?
4. What is the correct term for a question mark immediately followed by an exclamation mark?
5. The average person does what thirteen times a day?
6. Coprastastaphobia is the fear of what?
7. What were the first ice hockey pucks made out of?
8. It's illegal in Texas to put what on your neighbour’s Cow?
9. Which bird is nicknamed The Laughing Jackass?
10. Who entered a contest to find his own look-alike and came 3rd?
11. French artist Aquabouse paints cows with what material?
12. In 1978 an Iowa judge dismissed a drink driving charge for what obscure reason?
13. In which country are there six villages called Silly, 12 called Billy, and two called Pratt?
14. Native to the Caribbean, what sort of animal is the mountain chicken?
15. The UK's Dyslexia Research Trust is based in which British city?
16. What nickname was given to Rembrandt's The Night Watch after being over-restored in the 1940s?
17. True or false: You can sneeze in your sleep
18. Who invented the word vomit?
19. Which European country has 158 verses to its national anthem?
20. Which country has the most tornadoes by area?
21. The leader of which country has his face on all the joghurt pots, has named the month January after himself and banned ballet.
22. What is Scooby Doo’s full name?
23. What is the collective noun for a group of unicorns?
24. Where was the fortune cookie invented?
25. What is the cross between a donkey and a zebra known as?
Answers
1. Pink
2. Spain
3. A beard tax
4. Interrobang
5. Laughs
6. Constipation
7. Frozen cow dung
8. Grafitti
9. Kookaburra
10. Charlie Chaplin
11. Cow dung
12. Too drunk to sample
13. France
15. Reading
16. The Day Watch
17. False
18. William Shakespeare
19. Greece
20. England
21. Turkmenistan
22. Scoobert Doo
23. A blessing
24. San Francisco
25. Zeedonk
