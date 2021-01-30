McDonald’s has become the first brand to work with Kevin Rooney, Alex Lacey, Jamie Phillips and Connor Humpage. Otherwise known as the Four Lads in Jeans.

They are one of this year’s most popular internet sensations.

Their photo generated hundreds of thousands of likes on social media, a sea-shanty spin off, various hilarious parodies and media appearances last week on the likes of Good Morning Britain.

The four mates have been signed up by McDonald’s to promote the Click & Serve service at as the easiest way to collect your Big Mac and fries during lockdown.

Kevin Rooney, the self-proclaimed ‘good-looking one’ and the only lad wearing socks in their famous photo, decided to capitalise on their new-found fame to walk us through a ‘how to’ video with a twist.

Using a screen recording of his phone, Kevin takes us step-by-step through his McDonald’s order on the app right through to collection, using Click & Serve.

The video, which sees Kevin peppered with notifications and even gets interrupted by a call from his mum demanding the return of the Grand Big Mac, shows exactly how McDonald’s customers can order and collect their food with minimal fuss.

Kevin said: “When the opportunity came around to work with McDonald’s the lads were buzzing. I mean, it’s McDonald’s. It doesn’t get much bigger than that! And to be a new face, or voice, of the brand is such a privilege.

We might be famous now but getting your McDonald’s easily and safely is still a top priority. We were chuffed when McDonald’s asked us to help promote and educate people about how to use Click & Serve.

Whether you’re after a Filet-O-Fish fan, Happy Meal man or Big Mac McCoy anyone can use Click & Serve to order and collect their meal with ease.”

Watch the video here:

To try Click & Serve out for yourself, simply place your order via the My McDonald’s App, drive to your local restaurant and park in the designated Click & Serve parking bays.

Then, reopen the app and complete your order by entering your bay number, and your food will be freshly prepared and delivered to your car.

As well as Covid-safety benefits of contact-free ordering and payment via the app, employees will be wearing a face covering & gloves whilst delivering the food in takeaway bags on trays, minimising any contact.

Click & Serve is available in 970 locations across the UK and Ireland. Download the My McDonald’s app and use Click & Serve today: spr.ly/MyMcDonaldsApp.