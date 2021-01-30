Police are warning the public to be aware of a scam where fraudsters target people, asking them to buy gold to hand to a courier working for the police.

The warning comes after an elderly woman in west Wales was conned into parting with more than £10,000 of her savings. Scammers persuaded her that she was working with the police to prevent fraud, convincing her to buy more than £10,000 of gold and handing it over to them.

The victim was called by someone purporting to be a police officer from Paddington Police Station. She was then told to call 999 and spoke to the fake ‘fraud squad’.

The scammers asked her to transfer money from her deposit account to her current account but to transfer the money to gold coins.

They then arranged for the gold coins to be dispatched to the pensioner and asked her to repack them with no name on the packet.

A courier came to collect them, using a password she gave and said they were going to a bank in Cardiff.

The fraudsters then contacted her again asking her to transfer her Premium Bonds to her current account.

She said that they were ‘very caring’ contacting her frequently. They also told her not to tell anybody else about the ‘operation’.

This is a common pattern said DC Gareth Jordan, from Dyfed-Powys Police’s cybercrime team.

“The fake police officer tells them about fraudulent activity on the persons bank card or tells them that they need to transfer money to another account due to suspicious activity,” he said.

“It is the prelude to courier fraud, where someone comes to pick up the bank card, after extracting all the details such as PIN from the victim, or getting the person to go to the bank to withdraw money that can then be collected or sometimes transferred into other accounts.”

Since October Dyfed-Powys Police has received 62 complaints of courier fraud calls. Thankfully 52 of the potential victims realised it was fraud, with a further five prevented when the bank intervened.

Sadly, five people fell victim to the criminals – two handed over gold, while three gave cash.

Their total losses were £63,000.

“We are working to make bank staff to look for the tell-tale signs of this and contacting their branch managers to ensure staff are aware,” said DC Jordan.

“This scam is often aimed at the older generation, who have a respect for the police and may fall for the story that much more readily.

“What is worrying is that it can be just the start of further fraudulent activity including phoning the victim up stating they are the bank and getting the victim to transfer money to another account in the deceitful belief that their own account is now at risk due to fraudulent bank card use. The third part is investment fraud and gold purchases.”

The scam begins with a person, usually male, phones the victim pretending to be a police officer. The bogus police officer explains that the victim’s bank accounts are under threat from fraudsters.

He convinces the victim to participate in a fictitious undercover police operation to catch the fraudsters and safeguard their funds.

They are told not to inform anyone, including their bank, as bank staff are equally under suspicion. Often the bogus police officer discloses private financial information about the victim, which is used to encourage the victim to trust them.

“The suspects invest a considerable amount of time and effort in building a rapport with the victim,” said DC Jordan.

“They usually instruct the victim not to divulge any details to anyone because the ‘operation’ must remain covert. Victims are coached with a cover story for bank staff, if their transactions (unusual) are flagged by the banks safety measures.”

DC Jordan reminded people that the police, or your bank, will never ask you to withdraw money or transfer it to a different account. Your bank will never send a courier to your home.

Your bank and the police will never collect your bank card or ask you to reveal your full banking password or PIN.

If you receive one of these calls you should end it immediately, you should not click on links or attachments in unexpected or suspicious texts or emails and should confirm requests are genuine by using a known number or email address to contact organisations directly.

If you think you, or someone you know, may have been targeted by scammers report it to Dyfed Powys Police by email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101. Always call 999 if you feel you are in immediate harm or danger.

For more information see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/trading-standards/scams-and-rogue-traders or www.actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime