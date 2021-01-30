THERE have been 83 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the three counties according to today’s Public Health Wales figures (Saturday, January 30).

The latest figures show 61 new cases in Carmarthenshire and 20 in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

In Wales, 737 new cases have been confirmed and 2 5new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales in now 191,677, with 4,695 deaths.

Five more deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with a total of 361 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties now totals 14,429 – 9,774 in Carmarthenshire, 3,036 in Pembrokeshire and 1,619 in Ceredigion.

There have been tests 15,565 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales 378,200 have received a first dose of covid-19 vaccine and 750 the second dose.

However, PHW said that due to a technical issue yesterday, Friday January 29, which affected data entry into the Welsh Immunisation System, the number of vaccinations recorded on this day will be lower.

Data entry for vaccinations given on this date is ongoing and will be added to future surveillance reports Dr Christopher Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We support the change in regulations from today (Saturday) which allows a person from one household to exercise outdoors with one person from another household. “We are increasingly confident in the data which is showing a consistent downward trend in the numbers of positive cases in Wales.

“However, the number of cases is still high, and this is placing extreme pressure on our NHS Wales hospitals.

“This is a crucial time. We must ensure that we stick to the rules over the next few weeks so that the number of cases continues to reduce and that hospitals can start to recover, while the vaccination programme is underway to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“The UK variant of Coronavirus prevalent in many parts of Wales is up to 70 per cent more transmissible, and as reported last week there is evidence which suggests that it may lead to a higher risk of death than the non-variant. It is therefore vital that everyone continues to remain vigilant, by staying at home and sticking to the rules. This way we will avoid adding to the pressure on hospitals and will keep people safe.

“It is important to remember that all current variants of Coronavirus are still spreading and can cause severe illness and death. Therefore it is important to stay at home, and to reduce opportunities for spread by keeping your distance, washing hands regularly, and covering your face.

“All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of Coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.

“Public Health Wales is working closely with the Welsh Government as they deploy Coronavirus vaccinations through local health boards. Welsh Government is leading on the deployment of the vaccine in Wales.

“We have been alerted to a number of increasingly sophisticated ‘scam’ emails in circulation claiming to be from the NHS which purport to offer appointments for vaccination. Coronavirus vaccines currently can’t be bought privately in the UK. Do not share any of your personal information. Correspondence will only come from your health board and your vaccination will be free.

“Vaccinating the adult population of Wales, to protect people from severe disease, is a significant task and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone. The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time and everyone – including those who have been vaccinated - must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe. “Members of the public should not phone their GP, pharmacy or hospital asking when they will get a vaccine. When someone is in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine, they will be invited to attend a dedicated clinic which will have been set up to ensure patient safety and that of the healthcare professionals.

“UK nationals returning home from travel abroad must provide evidence of a negative Coronavirus test result taken up to three days before departure.

“Under current UK Coronavirus restrictions, you must stay at home. You must not leave home or travel, including internationally, unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details. “If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.