NOISY neighbours in Picton Road, Milford Haven were silenced this week, as sound equipment was seized from a property by Milford Haven neighbourhood policing team and Pembrokeshire County Council.
The residents of the property had been warned by environmental health officers to turn the volume of their music down.
Pembrokeshire County Council investigated further and was satisfied that the noise was excessive. Officers then issued a noise abatement order.
However, the noise didn't stop and neighbours continued to complain about it. Further investigations proved that the noise was still a statutory nuisance.
Police and council officers experienced the noise first-hand when they visited the property, and the equipment was seized.
Officers are able to remove stereos, speakers, computers, games consoles, televisions, DVD players/ recorders, musical instruments, CDs, DVDs, radios, compressors and DIY equipment following noise complaints.
"We are asking people to be respectful to neighbours at this extremely difficult time when more of us are having to remain at home," said a force spokesperson.