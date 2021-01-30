PEMBROKESHIRE people are being warned to be on the lookout for a middle-aged couple asking to take photos of dogs.
A warning is circulating on social media about a couple in their late 30s driving a dark estate car, possibly a Honda CRV.
The warning states that the couple went to a house in Kilgetty this morning (Saturday), asking if the owners knew anyone who had small dog locally.
They said they were interested in taking photos of small dogs like cockapoo.
"I felt suspicious and didn't like the attitude," said the householder. "Please be aware if you have a dog. It may be innocent but better safe than sorry."
The Western Telegraph understands that the incident has been reported to the police.
This morning's incident follows a warning from Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding to be careful about sharing photos and information about pets online.
"It's concerning to see a new hashtag on social media," read a post by the Wiston-based kennels.
"[This is the] # Meet My Dog Challenge whereby you post a photo of your dog and provide lots of information about them.
"Although this may seem like a bit of fun, it would not take a would-be dog thief long to work out where you live.
"Given the alarming increase in dog thefts, please be careful what you are posting on social media about your wonderful dogs."