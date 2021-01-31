HOMEOWNERS in two Pembrokeshire communities have been warned to be on their guard following a spate of thefts from local gardens.
Residents of Mastlebridge and Llanstadwell have been alerted that someone is entering gardens in the villages and stealing items.
The most recent theft involved the theft of solar lights from a garden in Leonardston Road in the past week.
Residents of Mastlebridge and Llanstadwell are asking police to increase patrols in these areas over the next few weeks.
