RESCUE teams were called out to Freshwater East on Friday evening, following reports of a person climbing on rocks in the falling light and with the tide coming in.

Tenby's RNLI all-weather lifeboat, Haydn Miller, launched shortly after 5.30pm on January 29.

A concerned member of the public contacted Milford Haven coastguard HQ after they saw someone climbing rocks near Freshwater East, with diminishing light and an incoming tide.

St Govans coastguard rescue team was also tasked to the scene.

The lifeboat was quickly on the water and the volunteer crew made best speed to the area. The casualty was quickly found near the top of the cliff using the search lights on the lifeboat.

Coastguards tried to contact the climber via the coastguard rescue vehicle loud hailer but were unable to do so.

The lifeboat informed coastguards that the casualty was climbing back up to the cliffs and heading to the coast path.

Two coastguard rescue officers made their way up the coast path to meet the casualty and carried out a welfare check to make sure they were okay and to check that nobody else needed assistance.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 6.10pm.

"We would like to thank the person who called the coastguard, they did the right thing," said a spokesperson for St Govans Coastguard Rescue Team.

"If you see someone on the coast and have concerns for them please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."