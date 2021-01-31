Covid-19 mass vaccination centres have now opened up in Pembrokeshire at Tenby Leisure Centre and the Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast.
Yesterday (Saturday) Tenby Leisure Centre’s sports hall was transformed into a mass immunisation centre, delivering immunisations to residents aged 75 to 80.
Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall was also used as a mass vaccination centre last week to immunise the over 80s.
“Three fantastic covid vaccine clinics were held at The Regency Hall, Saundersfoot this week,” said Saundersfoot County Councillor Phil Baker.
“It has been an honour to help our older residents. Another over 80 clinic on Tuesday and Hywel Dda University Health Board dovetailing with the Saundersfoot Medical Centre and delivering immunisations to the 75 to 80 cohort at Tenby Leisure Centre.”
“As soon as further vaccine deliveries arrive our residents will be telephoned. A great Saundersfoot Team effort.”
Saundersfoot’s TukTukTime also got involved in the effort, transporting the elderly to have their jabs on Friday.
“What a day we had yesterday,” said the company that usually provides tours and wedding transport.
“Lots of trips to Saundersfoot Health Centre, taking very excited people for their eagerly awaited vaccines. What a great pleasure it was - we've never felt so hopeful.”
Members of the public are asked not to contact their GPs, the health board or other health providers asking when they will receive the vaccine.
Instead, they should wait for an appointment letter.