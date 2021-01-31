PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leader, Councillor David Simpson, reflected on the last four weeks in his weekly coronavirus update.

"This year started with Covid-19 still very much impacting on all our lives," he said.

"Every day, we have had updates in relation to the number of coronavirus cases and sadly, the number of deaths associated with the virus. It has been very upsetting to hear how many people have lost their lives due to this pandemic.

"I'm also very aware of how communities have had to deal with the lockdown. The pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses, education provision, balancing home learning and our general well-being. Thank you to everyone - I appreciate this has been a very difficult time.

"On a more uplifting note, I'm delighted to let you know that as an authority, we have worked in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board on the mass vaccination centres at the Pembrokeshire Archives Building in Haverfordwest and Tenby Leisure Centre.

"Please see more details here: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/COVID19-Vaccination

"The vaccination programme is a huge task – but it is still vitally important that we continue to protect ourselves while the roll-out of the programme continues.

"I want to thank everyone that is working or supporting the vaccination centres and GP surgeries in their vital work, which will help ensure the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

"Every week Hywel Dda UHB will publish a Vaccine Bulletin, providing up-to-date information regarding the progress of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Programme across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and

Pembrokeshire. "Issue 3 is available to read here https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/weekly-progress/28-january-2021-hywel-dda-vaccine-bulletin-issue-3/

"Finally, as you may be aware, today the Welsh Government announced that the whole of Wales must remain at Alert Level 4, following their most recent review: (https://gov.wales/written-statement-review-health-protection-coronavirus-restriction-no5-wales-regulations-2020-0

This means everyone must stay at home and work from home wherever possible. All non-essential retail, hospitality venues, licensed premises and leisure facilities must remain closed.

"Again, I would like to highlight that we are still receiving calls that some people are not adhering to the stay home requirements.

"I do urge everyone to exercise from home, please do not drive to beauty spots – we all need to keep strong. Please do not add additional pressures to our services, staying at home is still key to beating this virus.

"I'm aware that the police are out patrolling beauty spots and car parks to ensure people are not traveling for non-essential travel.

"They have also produced a leaflet – which I support – to remind people about the importance of staying at home. These will be placed on car windscreens as they go on their patrols.

"So as we head into the start of February and hopefully the early signs of spring, I would like to wish you all a good weekend. It does feel that there is light at the end of this long tunnel; however, we all still need to support each other as we move forward to a better time ahead.

"Take care everyone and thank you for all your support."