Following up the recent letter I received from The Old Man, which,among other things, mentioned the Milford Docks policemen.

I've had this bit of feedback from my old school chum, Graham Clarke, who sent this e-mail.

"Hi Jeff.....just a short note about Docks policemen.

Stan Jones and I spent every spare minute on the docks, and were welcomed everywhere by the men who worked there. The police always seemed to patrol in twos. The police station was at the docks entrance at the bottom of the Doctors' Hill.

The only person not to welcome us was Sgt Farmer. If we saw him it was a matter of running and hiding. Our favourite hiding place was to climb up underneath the old mackerel stage. Once hidden, it was impossible to be seen from above or below. Luckily he did not patrol very often, and I don't think we ever got caught."

Cheers Graham.

This week, as promised, it's time to delve into the fishing archives with the return of Milford Trawler Corner, and the Avonstream M75.

A steel-sided trawler built in Goole in 1915: 250 tons,125' length.

Local owners included The Manor Steamsip Company Limited, Haven Trawlers Ltd and Milford Fisheries Limited.

Skippers were Alfred Beckett and W. Hawkins.

It landed at Milford from October 1945 to October 1952 and from Jan 1954 to September 1955.

Like many other similar boats, she saw service during both wars, having been requisitioned by the Admiralty for minesweeping duties.

In January 1946 the West Wales Guardian included this interesting piece about the unsatisfactory conditions in the Fishing Industry:

"A comprehensive booklet A Fisherman's Charter, written by Cllr J H Thomas, secretary of the Skippers and Mates Section of the T & G W U, was circulated among all fishermen at Milford. It sets out in detail the men's complaints and asks for a fair deal for those who go down to the sea in ships to engage in a constant struggle with nature in the hardest and most dangerous job there is....

'Bigger and better ships' is the cry of the fishermen, whose claims must be considered if the industry is to be established in the important place it deserves in Britain's post-war economy."

Here's a snap of the Avonstream, which, in September1955, was sold for breaking up in Belgium.

Now for a few more of Alan Phillips' recollections of his days at Milford Mine Depot.

"The storehouse buildings and magazines were as follows: Bulk store - contained stock of empty mineshells stacked 5' high in pyramids.

Sinkers - ammunition pallets and cases etc. Also transferred from RNSD Llangennech just prior to my departure were a range of old minesweeping sweep sets: Fox &and Hounds mines sweepers.

Non-explosive store - two floor area where smaller mine components were stowed together with material and a small packaging area.

Storehouse containing general naval stores, clothing, laundry handling (NB RNAD Trecwn had a large laundry looking after all other naval units in the wider area).

This set up was also responsible for receipts, issues and storage of fuels, including coal for the boilerhouse, and handling of timber, new and recovered, ie ..after de-storing ships' timber was dumped in an area for re-use etc.

Explosive storehouse and magazines - apart from the nine large underground ones reached by a tunnel there were a few above ground ones. Such as detonator store, fuses store and primers store. There were transfer and transit sheds undercover with standard and narrow gauge access."

More Mine Depot memories next time.

The depot was obviously a special place, and will live long in the memories of so many, and I'm grateful to John Rackley for providing me with these two snaps from the mid 1930s, taken when the excavation work to build the place first got under way.

And here's another RNAD snap, this time from 1981. But I've no names to go with it. Maybe someone can help.

I'm indebted to Brian Hearne who has sent me another collection of wonderful old snaps for TRM consideration; thanks also to Harry Orchard from Hayscastle, for a Wards Yard memory, and also to Milford's Alison King, for photographs of a Milford carnival from around 65 years ago, all of which I'll be including shortly.

Now time for all TRM teaser fans. The solution to last week's (What eight-letter word is singular and female, but if you take away an S, becomes male and plural ?) was PRINCESS.

And in the royal winners enclosure are ..Keanjo (via Western Telegraph), Margaret Jones, Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Cynthia Edwards, Phil Jones, Elinor Jones and Les Haynes.

Here's this week's brain cells scrambler. What makes this number unique ? 8,549,176,320.

Experience is a wonderful thing. It enables you to recognise a mistake when you make it again.

