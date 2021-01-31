Mr L J Evans of St Davids

THE funeral service for Mr Llywellyn Jenkins Evans (Lyn), who died at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home on December 29, aged 92, was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on January 5.

The service was conducted by the Venerable Archdeacon Dorrien Davies who paid a glowing tribute to his life. Following cremation, interment will take place at Tretio Chapel Cemetery at a date to be arranged.

Born in Treleidir, St Davids, he was one of nine children. He attended St Davids CP School and St Davids Grammar School.

He trained at Trinity College, Carmarthen where he qualified as a primary school teacher. He taught at Houghton VC, St Davids VC, Camrose South, Croesgoch CP and finally Prendergast. He prepared children for the 11-plus exam and was a keen teacher of the recorder, with his schools winning prizes at various eisteddfodau.

He was a devoted teacher and testimony to his popularity are the many messages received from ex-pupils, parents and friends.

Despite a disability, he was a keen sportsman having captained both college and Haverfordwest hockey teams. He enjoyed tennis and, with his brother Gareth, formed the St Davids Badminton Club in 1957.

A devoted and regular worshipper at St David’s Cathedral he was the founder of the Cathedral Bookshop.

The mourners present were: Gareth Evans (brother); Kieran Evans, Wynne Thomas, (nephews); Robert Jones and Rose (nephew and partner); Angela Evans (niece) and Joan Evans (sister-in-law). Also left to mourn, but unable to attend, were Mrs Nancy Thomas (sister); Ann Thomas (niece-in-law); Mr and Mrs T Chambers, Mr and Mrs K James, Mr and Mrs Huw James, Mr and Mrs Roland Jones, Mr and Mrs D Harries, Mr Eirian Evans and Mr Damien Evans (nephews and nieces) together with several great-nephews and nieces.

Donations in memory of Lyn for Western Welsh Community Care, Bridgend Square, Haverfordwest, if desired, will be received by W G Bernard Mathias, funeral directors, 64 New Street, St Davids SA62 6SU who carried out the funeral arrangements.

Mr G Algieri Milford Haven

THE death occurred recently of Mr Giovanni Algieri, who lived at Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven.

He was 90 and died at Fairfields Rest Home, Johnston.

Giovanni was born in Santa Sofia d’Epiro, Calabria, Italy, on July 27, 1930. By the end of 1955 he had completed his national service, was married to Giuseppina (Pippina) and they had two children.

The challenges in Calabria made it very difficult for Giovanni to support his family and he decided to follow other family members to look for work in the UK. In January 1956 he left Italy alone, with his work permit, and arrived in Pembrokeshire.

He lived in School House, Marloes, with his oldest sister Maria and her husband Frank. He started working for Mr and Mrs James at Philbeach farm. Giovanni, now known as John, had little or no English and relied on his fellow farm hands to teach him the language.

In July 1956, John was reunited with his wife and two children and moved in to Stembridge Cottage, Marloes. John enjoyed working on the farm and was valued for his reliability, hard work and ‘can do’ attitude. However, John had asthma which meant that he could not continue on the farm. So, in 1962 the family moved to Milford Haven where they bought their first house in Brick Houses, Pill.

John would turn his hand to anything and had little difficulty finding work, including at the new power station being built in Pembroke. In 1974 he started out on another path that would change his life once more, when he started selling Rabaiotti’s ice cream from his own van. He was known as ‘John the ice cream man’ and loved by all his customers.

He greeted people with a friendly ‘Hello, Taff’ and, in return, his customers soon started calling him Taff. Such was his nature that he would often give away ice cream to those who couldn’t pay. Particularly the children.

John loved telling stories and a firm favourite of those who heard them is the one about Buffy the Rabbit.

A tribute to John states: “John, as with many migrants coming to the UK, was looking for a better life through hard work and determination.

“He, like many others, is to be celebrated for bringing more into this world than taking from it. He was much loved and will be missed by his wife Giuseppina and their extended family.

"He will also be missed by those who knew him and remember his generosity, friendliness and wonderful story-telling. A man who achieved what he set out to do in January 1956. Provide a better life for his family. Mr Algieri — We salute you.”

He leaves to mourn his wife Giuseppina; Maria and Bill Abbot; Jo and Derrick Loosemore (daughters and sons-in-law); Nino and Gilda Algieri (son and daughter-inlaw); Silvana and Nick Jones ; Damiana and Brian Morgans (daughters and sons-in-law) and Gian Algieri, daughter, together with David Abbot, Andrew Abott, Steph Kerrison, Greg Bowen, Aaron Morgans and Juliana Morgans (grandchildren); Steven Abbot, Nathan Abbot, Thomas Abbot, Frankie Kerrison, Harry Kerrison, Ronnie Bowen (great-grandchildren).

The funeral service took place at St Katherine’s and St Peter’s Church, in Milford Haven on November 4 last year followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. The service was officiated by Father Andrew Johnson and the bearers were: Bill Abbott; Derrick Loosemore; Nick Jones and Brian Morgans. The funeral was arranged by Tom Newing and Sons Ltd, Milford Haven.

Mrs S Nash Pembroke Dock

MRS Susan Elizabeth Nash, affectionately known as Sue, from Castle Street, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, passed away peacefully at home on the Monday, December 21.

The family who are left to mourn are Nancy Thomas – Mother, Annette and Richard Brenchley – sister and brother-in-law, Gail and David Lloyd – sister and brother-inlaw, Vicki and Dai Lloyd – sister and brother-in-law, Dean Morgan – nephew, Jamie Brenchley – nephew, William Thomas – father. Sue was predeceased by her nephew, Matthew Kelly.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday, January 7.

The bearers at the service were Annette Brenchley, Richard Brenchley, Jamie Brenchley and Gavin Lloyd. The funeral was conducted by E C Thomas and Son, funeral directors.

Donations, if so desired, for Renal Dialysis Unit, Withybush Hospital, may be sent to E C Thomas and Son, funeral directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS or Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH.