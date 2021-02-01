WALES Air Ambulance is inviting the public to take part in a special challenge to celebrate the charity's 20 years as a lifesaving service.

The charity celebrates its 20th anniversary on March 1 and to acknowledge the milestone Wales Air Ambulance has created a new fundraising event called #MY20.

#MY20 allows the participant to set themselves a challenge, task or activity that relates to the number '20' which they will complete during March.

Examples could include walking 20 miles, baking 20 cakes, learning 20 new Welsh phrases or completing 20 minutes of gardening a day.

Entry into the challenge is £10 and participants have the option of raising sponsorship through JustGiving. It must be completed between Monday 1 March and Wednesday 31 March and every participant will receive a #MY20 certificate for their efforts. The biggest reward for those taking part is knowing that the money they raise will help people across Wales in their hour of greatest need.

The charity is reminding people that government guidance must be followed while undertaking any challenge.

The #MY20 Challenge comes just three months after the charity achieved its aim of operating a 24/7 service. Wales now has access to the services' ED-standard critical care around the clock and to keep the helicopters in the air, the charity needs to raise £8 million ever year.

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance fundraising manager, said: "Taking part in #MY20 is a great way to celebrate the charity's 20th anniversary while raising funds for our 24/7 lifesaving service.

"The great thing about #MY20 is that you are in control. You can pick something that will motivate yourself, or a challenge you've always wanted to do but haven't found the time until now. You can also get children involved in the fun.

"The past year has been tough for everyone but focusing on a new challenge, or learning a new a skill, should help to keep us motivated as we move to more positive times ahead.

"One thing we have learned during the lockdowns is how creative our supporters are. We're looking forward to seeing what diverse and innovative challenges people of all ages do throughout the month of March."

For more information, challenge ideas, and to register, please visit www.walesairambulance.com.