Cris Tomos the Plaid Cymru Candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd seat has reacted to the news that Paul Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives by saying that everyone must follow the rules.

Preseli MS, Mr Davies, resigned following claims he and other Welsh politicians gathered and drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises days after a ban on serving it in pubs took effect.

Mr Davies apologised for his actions but said that he and his colleagues had not actually breached any Covid-19 regulations.

Saying he had had a couple of drinks with colleagues along with a meal heated up in a microwave, maintaining social distancing at all times.

"In order to get through these crucial weeks and months in our fight against Covid-19 and to help our hardworking NHS Staff, care staff and front-line staff as much as possible, it is vital that we all follow the rules," said Cris Tomos, who is also a Pembrokeshire county councillor and cabinet member.

"People across Pembrokeshire and Wales have made a huge effort over the past year to follow the rules, it is important that our representatives follow the rules too.

"The toll of lost revenues and so many staff laid off by our hospitality industry is devastating. Many have had to throw stock away and grapple with immense cash flow challenges. Small family firms will need an additional financial boost to reboot their businesses.

"As we move forward through 2021 there is the hope of returning back to a sort of normality, but it needs to be a new normal with everyone playing their part.

"This May we have the opportunity to elect a new Welsh Government, one which will work for everyone in Wales. Small family businesses are the backbone of rural Wales with many embedded as hospitality and tourism businesses as they diversify from agriculture."

Cris Tomos and Plaid Cymru said they were committed to supporting small businesses to expand local rural economies.