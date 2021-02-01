Some symptoms could be more common for sufferers of the new UK coronavirus variant, research suggests.

New findings from a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show a cough, muscle pain, fatigue and a sore throat could be more common in those who test positive for the new variant.

The new findings are based on positive tests from a random sample of 6,000 people in England.

The Government have introduced stricter quarantine rules at the borders and have said schools will remain until at least March 8 in an effort to suppress the new variant.

Here’s what you need to know.

Some symptoms more common in new UK variant

The research carried out by the ONS looked at the symptoms reported by people up to a week before testing positive for the new variant of Covid, in comparison with those testing positive for the old variant.

The new UK variant - which was first found in Kent - spreads more easily than the previous form of the virus and is now present across the UK and other parts of the world. Two other variants of the virus are also currently circulating at lower levels - one being from South Africa and the other from Brazil.

Those included in the analysis were tested over two months between mid-November and mid-January.

In a group of around 3,500 people with the new variant, 35 per cent said they had a cough, 32 per cent suffered from fatigue and 25 per cent experienced muscle aches and pains. Alongside this, 21.8 per cent had a sore throat.

In comparison, a group of 2,500 people with the old variant saw 28 per cent suffer from a cough and 29 per cent had fatigue. Alongside this, 21 per cent of people had muscles aches and pains and 19 per cent experienced a sore throat.

Loss of taste and smell

The study also found that the loss of taste and smell may be slightly less likely to affect those with the new strain of the virus. Sixteen per cent of those with the new variant lost their sense of taste, while 15 per cent lost their sense of smell.

However, this was slightly lower than the loss of taste and smell reported by those with the old variant, as the study found this was 18 per cent for both.

The ONS study said that in comparison to older Covid variants, the “Loss of taste and loss of smell were significantly less common in new variant compatible positives”, but “other symptoms were more common in new variant compatible positives”.

The analysis also found that there was no evidence of differences in gastrointestinal symptoms, shortness of breath or headaches.