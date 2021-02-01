THE body of an elderly man was recovered from the Milford Haven waterway by two police officers earlier today, Monday February 1.
The man, who police said was in his 70s, had earlier been reported missing.
He was subsequently seen face down in the water close to the sea wall.
A multi-agency operation was put into place involving Dyfed Powys Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard Dale and Angle RNLI.
The marine services were called at 9.41am, with the Angle all-weather lifeboat reaching the scene at 9.58am.
A Dyfed Powys police spokesman said: "We were called to a missing person who was in the Milford Haven Marina area this morning at around 9.30am.
"Police attended and were notified the man, who was in his 70s, was face down in the water.
"Two officers entered the water to help pull the man to safety, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Next of kin has been informed."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to The Docks area of Milford Haven this morning, Monday February 1, at approximately 9.39am to reports of a person in the water.
"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance but were stood down by police on scene."