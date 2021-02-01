MOTHER Nature, not the actions of man, has sculpted a temporary change to a Pembrokeshire beach scene.
Strong winds at the weekend created a tall ridge of sand on Tenby's Castle Beach and provided an exciting playground for youngsters.
Suggestions are being made by some on social media that the unusual sand formation is as a result of dredging operations in Tenby harbour.
But a spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "The movement of sand is an entirely natural response to the storms that we experience.
"Localised movements are a short term effect.
"It is likely to continue to move around at the next big tide if it coincided with stormy weather."