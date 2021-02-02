ACCOMMODATION businesses which are currently authorised to open for specific purposes - such as housing key workers - are being reminded that guests can only consume food and drink in their rooms, not in communal areas.

It follows a compliance notice served by Pembrokeshire County Council on a hotel in the Pembroke area which is accommodating key workers, where meals were being consumed in public spaces.

Cllr Cris Tomos, the cabinet’s member for public protection, said it was a clear breach of the restrictions.

He said:

The rules are designed to prevent mixing outside of work bubbles, so we would like to issue a reminder that food and drink must be consumed only in people’s rooms."

He added:“It is an offence for owners not to comply with their duties and can be punishable by a £1,000 fine, which increases every time that premises is witnessed to be non-compliant thereafter.

“We would also like to remind owners that communal areas must be closed, and guests should not be mixing at all.”

The only accommodation providers currently allowed to be open in Pembrokeshire are those which have registered and been authorised by the county council to accommodate key workers, homeless people, medical patients or people who have been displaced.

This is in line with Welsh Government’s Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Where people stay in an accommodation business that is otherwise closed, premises must ensure they follow the restrictions on infection prevention and control measures, occupancy, contact tracing, food provision and sale of alcohol.

Catering should be takeaway only and room service can still be provided.

Cllr Tomos said: “The council is very aware of how the restrictions are affecting local businesses and we once again thank all those who are following the rules and doing their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have a duty to ensure the rules are being followed in Pembrokeshire and so our Covid enforcement officers are inspecting businesses and checking that they have the necessary risk assessment in place and documents.

“We have always said that we much prefer to engage and educate rather than enforce and that remains the case.

“However, please note that a breach of restrictions can be punishable by a fine.”

Further information on the Alert Level restrictions can be found at: https://gov.wales/alert-level-4-frequently-asked-questions

The regulations are clear that residents should stay at their primary residence and that travel to holiday accommodation or second homes is not essential travel.

If your holiday accommodation premises is open but not registered with the council, please contact buildings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk