Co-op members can vote to help Paul Sartori Hospice at Home in providing its essential services.
The charity's Stepping Stones to Hope service is currently one of the causes Co-op members can vote to help.
This project is part of an ongoing development for the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home complementary therapy service.
The scheme aims to provide tailored guidance and self-help techniques to promote sleep, calm and relaxation for those caring for a close relative or experiencing bereavement.
It will enhance the services provided by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and have a positive impact on community wellbeing.
The project will offer support and promote self-help techniques including the practice of simple self-massage, meditation and the use of natural remedies to promote sleep, calm and relaxation for those in a caring role, or those experiencing bereavement.
Paul Sartori provides end of life care to patients, their carers and families, including: hands-on day and night nursing care; equipment loan; standby service; complementary therapy; bereavement support and under-18s anticipatory; physiotherapy; and advance care planning/training.
Its aim is "to provide sustainable services that promote good end of life care in Pembrokeshire".
Co-op members can support the project by visiting membership.coop.co.uk/causes/47155.